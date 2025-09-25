First To Know Forecast - Stormy End To The Week (9-25-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The humidity just won't abate. In fact, over the next few days, it's expected to reach a peak! While yesterday was the hottest day of the week, the coming days will be the most humid. Even though air temperatures are slightly lower, the humidity will keep the heat index near 100°.

Storms return this afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has removed the Marginal Risk for severe weather that was in place for today. However, a strong storm still cannot be ruled out. Storms will begin around 1 PM in south Georgia and could reach as far south as I-10 and Tallahassee.

The precipitation doesn’t stop there. A widespread rain and storm event will be triggered by a cold front beginning tomorrow morning around 7 AM and lasting into the afternoon. There is no severe risk associated with this system either, but much like today, a strong storm cannot be ruled out.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.