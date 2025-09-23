Midday Update: Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show to return, Fl lawmakers begin property tax cuts hearings, & more

September 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show to return Tuesday after suspension over Charlie Kirk remarks. The Walt Disney Company, which owns ABC, issued the following statement on Monday, saying in part: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country....We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

2) ON THE ROAD: Bainbridge sees increase in visitors, city focuses on nature, local businesses, and history. The City said its the blend of unique shops, history, and the area's close proximity to the Flint River that draws attention to the area.

3) Miss Pat reminisces on her 50 years at Wakulla County Schools after her retirement. She has worked under six superintendents, watched multiple school construction projects, and bused kids during a driver shortage.

4) Florida lawmakers begin hearings on property tax cuts, 2026 ballot in sight. Florida lawmakers are back in the Capitol this week, kicking off two days of hearings aimed at crafting a proposal to cut property taxes, and possibly put the measure before voters in 2026.

5) Tuesday Forecast: The muggy weather will continue today as temperatures will remain in the 90s with feel-like temps in the 100s. We won't have any relief until a cold front sweeps through on Friday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

