First To Know Weather - Humidity Heightens (9-23-25)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The weather has decided that we still need to be in the summer instead of the fall.

The moisture continues to build these next few days, and with it the humidity. We have widespread 70s for dewpoints, which is the threshold for some of the most oppressive feeling conditions. It's like walking through soup. Wet air like this can hold heat a lot better than dry air. As a result temperatures in the morning stay higher, but so does the feels like temperature in the afternoon.

The heat index will flirt with 100 in many areas today through Thursday. We wont have any relief until a cold front sweeps through on Friday. The front will bring rain and some thunder, but no severe weather. The good news is that temperatures drop after, and so does the moisture. It wont be a massive drop, but it will be something.

