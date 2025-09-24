Midday Update: Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC, Leon County Schools/teacher union negotiations, and more

September 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC; Trump threatens network with legal action. Kimmel was briefly suspended from hosting "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after controversial remarks he made following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

2) Negotiations to take place on Wednesday between Leon County Schools and teacher union over rollout of salary increases. This comes after the District was called out by Florida's Education Commissioner for the slow rollout of state funds allocated for salary increases.

3) Leon County commission advances charter amendment to expand county authority. If passed, the change could affect how land use, business regulations, and other local policies are handled, particularly in areas where city and county boundaries overlap.

4) No clear plan yet as Florida House committee studies property tax relief. Lawmakers wrapped up two days of hearings on property taxes, ending without a clear plan for how to deliver relief but signaling major changes could be coming.

5) Wednesday Forecast: Today will be the hottest day of the week with temps rising into the mid-90s and feel-like temps in the triple digits. If you have any outdoor activities, make sure to stay hydrated. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

