TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers wrapped up two days of hearings on property taxes, ending without a clear plan for how to deliver relief but signaling major changes could be coming.

The House Select Committee on Property Taxes, co-chaired by Reps. Vicki Lopez (R-Miami) and Toby Overdorf (R-Stuart), is tasked with developing proposals that could appear on the 2026 ballot. Lawmakers are considering new homestead exemptions, breaks for long-time taxpayers, adjustments to portability rules, and even rolling back property values to earlier years.

“We’re looking strictly at the property tax, and then proposals are going to start rolling out here in the next month and a half,” Overdorf said. “Everything is on the table right now.”

WATCH: No clear plan yet as Florida House committee studies property tax relief

No clear plan yet as Florida House committee studies property tax relief

No “One Size Fits All” Solution

One theme that dominated Tuesday’s testimony was Florida’s diversity. What might work for fast-growing, revenue-rich counties like Miami-Dade or Broward may not translate to smaller, rural counties that already run lean budgets.

“There’s waste in government, or what I would like to term as inefficiencies that can always be improved,” Lopez said. “But in those small counties and in those very small cities that are fiscally constrained already, it’s going to be a challenge.”

Committee members also heard about how local governments face pressures from voters demanding high-quality services — from police and fire to parks and libraries — while simultaneously expecting lower tax bills. Lopez said those competing priorities will have to be reconciled in whatever plan emerges.

Governor DeSantis Raises the Stakes

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has been closely aligned with the effort. His administration, in concert with the state CFO’s office, is conducting DOGE audits — reviews of county and city budgets that he says reveal inefficiencies and overspending.

DeSantis told supporters not to buy into the narrative that cutting property taxes is impossible.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that we can’t do anything on property tax. Trust me, entrenched politicians are going to say that. A lot of media is going to say that,” DeSantis said last week. “But you take a Broward County — 19% of their budget is property tax revenue, and only a fraction of that is homestead. Are you trying to tell me they couldn’t recalibrate that budget and just go back to 2022 levels? Of course they could.”

The governor’s comments underscore how central the issue may become heading into 2026, when multiple statewide offices — including governor and CFO — will be on the ballot. Property tax cuts could prove a potent campaign message, but the details will determine whether it resonates with voters.

Rural Counties Fear Cuts Could Hurt Services

Local governments, particularly in rural areas, are wary. Okeechobee County Administrator Deborah Manzo said her community runs on a tight budget with little room to maneuver.

“It’s a concern, because we do operate at a very narrow margin,” Manzo said. “We’d have to go back and revisit how we’re going to fund — if we’re even able to fund — some of those services.”

She said parks and recreation programs, senior services, and code enforcement could all face reductions if property tax revenues were significantly cut. Grants and partnerships help soften the blow, but they can’t cover everything.

“We try to be creative, but when revenues drop, the options are limited,” she added.

Democrats Push for Broader Relief

Democrats argued the hearings should take a wider view. Rep. Christine Hunschofsky (D-Coconut Creek) said property taxes are only one piece of the affordability crisis gripping Florida.

“When we’re looking at giving relief to our constituents regarding affordability issues, I think we do need to have a comprehensive approach and look at all the affordability issues,” she said.

She pointed out that in many households, health care and property insurance costs outweigh property taxes — and those expenses also trickle down to renters.

Long Road to the Ballot

Even if the committee lands on a proposal this fall, the path ahead is steep. Any amendment must clear both chambers of the Legislature, survive a legal review by the Florida Supreme Court, and ultimately secure at least 60% approval from voters in 2026.

Lopez said the committee will spend October hearings finishing its education phase — bringing in property appraisers and constitutional officers to better understand how tax revenues flow.

“This has more elements than anyone would have expected,” she said.

What’s Next

The committee hopes to have one or more proposals drafted by November, with companion legislation possible in the 2026 session. Lawmakers will continue weighing the balance between providing relief and preserving services.



Share Your Story with Forrest



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

Contact Forrest Saunders First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.