First To Know Weather - Storms Chances Increase (9-24-25)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Another summer-like day today. Expect it to be muggy and hot out there. In fact, this should be the hottest day of the week, so that means it only gets better from here. Highs will be in the mid-90s, with the heat index around 100.

Moisture continues to build over the next few days. More moisture means a heightened chance for showers and storms. The only other ingredient we need is lift, which will come with a front that slowly approaches tomorrow.

Today, an isolated shower or two are possible. Tomorrow, however, an isolated storm could pop up. These may have the potential to be severe, but are likely to weaken as they move through our area. The main impacts will be strong winds and frequent lightning. We’ll keep a close eye on things over the next few days

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.