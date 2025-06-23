Midday Update: Iran conflict raises risk of attacks on U.S. soil, Allison Christmas Spectacular update, & more

Monday, June 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Iran conflict raises risk of attacks on US soil, DHS says. The Department of Homeland Security is urging Americans to remain vigilant following U.S. strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, warning that the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has led to a heightened threat environment inside the United States. While the response from Iran will largely dictate future events, several risks loom for Americans both at home and abroad.

Risks to Americans after US strikes on Iran

2) UPDATE: Legal threat no longer looming over the Allison Christmas Spectacular. In a new Facebook post Sunday, the Allisons say they no longer face a legal threat over the family's Christmas spectacular in Havana. The family faced a lawsuit by neighbors who called the light show a nuisance and were unhappy with the amount of traffic brought to the neighborhood by visitors.

3) Community theater shines spotlight on domestic violence in South Georgia. Art inspired by the real lives of play producers Torry and Tiffany Jackson of Tofany Entertainment. The play is based on their personal experiences with domestic violence.

Community Theater Shines Spotlight on Domestic Violence in South Georgia

4) Monday's Forecast: Temperatures will reach the upper 90s. High temps will stick around through Wednesday with some areas already seeing triple digits. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Heat building as highs soar into upper 90s

