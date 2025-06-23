Community theater shines spotlight on domestic violence in South Georgia

CAMILLA, GA. (WTXL) — In a powerful demonstration of art imitating life, a community production in South Georgia is using the stage to raise awareness about domestic violence and offer hope to survivors.



Domestic violence survivors turned their trauma into awareness through the play Battered Woman.

Art inspired by the real lives of play producers Torry and Tiffany Jackson of Tofany Entertainment. The play is based on their personal experiences with domestic violence.

Watch the video to hear one survivor share how she was able to leave an abusive relationship.

*Warning this may be difficult for some people to hear.*

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The stage play, Battered Woman, produced by Tofany Entertainment, features real-life stories and testimonies from survivors of abuse. Among them is 54-year-old Subrina Wilson, who not only plays a role in the production but also lived the reality it portrays.

"I'm a survivor of abuse," Wilson shared. "Years ago, I was in a relationship where my boyfriend would beat me. He hit me one time and said it wouldn't happen again. But that one time turned into another... then another. Then the isolation came."

Wilson endured nearly a decade of abuse before finally breaking free. Her turning point came after an especially brutal beating.

"He beat me with a wired hanger. He beat me so badly I just made up my mind that I couldn't do it anymore... If I did, he would kill me."Now, Wilson is using her experience to educate and empower others through the play, which is both cathartic and inspirational for performers and audiences alike.

Torry and Tiffany Jackson, the creative duo behind Tofany Entertainment, wrote Battered Woman based on their own life experiences. For Torry, the story hits close to home.

"I was a child raised in domestic violence," he said. "Many of us have been affected—whether directly or indirectly. We want people to know there’s help."

The Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence reported 163 deaths related to family violence in 2023 alone. The Jacksons hope that by sharing these stories on stage, they can inspire change and let victims know they are not alone.

"There are different ways they can get out," said Torry Jackson. "They don’t have to stay in that situation."The production concluded with a final curtain call on Sunday, but the message continues to resonate.

The Jacksons have partnered with local organizations such as Liberty House and Hope of Hope to connect individuals with resources and support networks aimed at ending domestic violence.

For those affected, Battered Woman is a play that sends a message of resilience, and a call to action.

