HEAT BUILDING: Keep the water close and fans closer as highs soar into upper 90s this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — An upper-level high will build across the Mid-Atlantic states to start the week.

This will create a "heat dome"—as heat rises and expands, it forms a dome-like shape, trapping heat underneath.

High temperatures to the north and east of the high will be well above average.

Here in our neighborhoods, sitting just south of the dome, we’ll still see afternoon highs soar into the upper 90s through Wednesday.

Some areas could even approach the triple digits!

Fortunately, drier air is moving in, so storm activity will be limited to just a few spotty storms.

It will also feel a bit less humid, but highs in the upper 90s remain dangerous.

Make sure you stay hydrated and have multiple ways to keep cool!

