Midday Update: International Students' visas revoked, Missing teen body found, Wednesday Forecast, and more

1) Students plan response as international student visas are revoked at local universities.Local universities confirmed Tuesday that four international students had their visas revoked. Student activist groups like Students for a Democratic Society and Young Democratic Socialists of America are starting to plan a protest and response.

2) The body of missing Tallahassee teen has been found in the Ochlockonee River in Gadsden County. 18-year-old Patrick Kelly Jr. was reported missing on April 7 and his body was discovered nearly a week later, prompting a death investigation.

3) TPD and State Attorney reveal new details about Lori Paige case, court records show "likely abuse".According to records, DNA evidence showed Paige was bleeding in suspect Andrew Wiley's car, adding Wiley destroyed his electronics and was taking steps to flee the continental U.S.

4) ‘Give back the money’: Lawmakers investigate Hope Florida over alleged political spending. Governor Ron DeSantis dismissed the investigation as a “total farce,” claiming it's meant to damage his wife’s potential political ambitions.

5) Wednesday's Forecast:Temperatures will rise into the 70s with drier and cooler air before the heat returns Thursday. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

