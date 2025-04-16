No better day to get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine and cooler weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cold fronts are not hard to find around the Big Bend this time of year, but I sure do enjoy the post-front weather!

Tuesday's front did not prompt any severe weather, so it was win-win weather the last two days!

Wednesday brings northerly air which means drier, cooler air.

This is perfect weather for any outdoor plans you have!

Highs will stay in the 70s.

Cold front passing start to dwindle as we head into our summer months.

This means these drier days post-cold front will come to an end in the next several weeks.

While Wednesday stays dry and cooler, we add in humidity and heat back to the forecast as soon as Thursday.

Highs return to the mid to upper 80s, and humidity level increase.

It will be feeling warm and sticky- especially for Easter weekend outdoor plans.

