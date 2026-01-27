Midday Update: Impacts of potential property tax cuts, Fl politicians divided on fatal ICE shooting, and more

Tuesday, January 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1)Tuesday Forecast: Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 40s, with low 50s possible along the coast, and clear skies offering some sunshine. Freezing mornings are expected to continue for the next few days, with another potential reinforcing shot of cold Friday into Saturday. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold is tracking the cold stretch and has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Below Average All Week (1-27-2026)



2) "FISCAL CRISIS BY DESIGN:" Leon Co. shares concerns about impacts of potential property tax cuts. Advocates in favor of reform have noted that the goal is to improve affordability for Floridians. Leon County Commissioners said they want to explore marketing options to highlight the impacts of these possible cuts; other Commissioners said they want to look into where relief could be provided to neighbors.

"FISCAL CRISIS BY DESIGN:" Leon Co. shares concerns about impacts of potential property tax cuts

3) Fire damages Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church in Havana. Firefighters from multiple agencies responded after flames were spotted coming from the church early Sunday morning. Officials confirmed the fire was brought under control, and no one was inside the building at the time

Early Sunday morning fire damages longtime church in Havana

4) Florida politicians divided on fatal ICE shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis. Sunshine State leaders are now using the incident to argue competing visions of immigration enforcement.

Florida leaders split on ICE shooting

5) FSU, FAMU Football release 2026 schedules. The FSU and FAMU football programs released their schedule for the 2026 season. Both teams are hoping for better seasons this year after finishing 2025 with 5-7 records. The Seminoles and the Rattlers will begin their season on August 29th. FSU will open their season with two home games against New Mexico State and SMU. FAMU will start the season at home against Albany State.

