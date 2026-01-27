First To Know Weather - Below Average All Week

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — Grab those coats, hats, gloves, and scarves this morning. The cold has settled in, and it looks like it is here to stay.

We will be in an Extreme Cold Warning until 11 A.M. the wind chills are in the teens and low 20s for many as we start our day, so cover up as best you can. Prolonged exposure to the outdoors at these temperatures can cause frost bite.

We will warm this afternoon, but temperatures will not be far off from what we saw yesterday. Expect mid to upper 40s and some low 50s around the coast line. Jackets and coats are still recommended. The skies will at least be clear so we will have plenty of sun to help warm us up as the day progresses.

We will likely stay freezing for the next few mornings, luckily wind chill will not be a factor until this weekend. We are keeping an eye on a potential reinforcing of the cold, Friday into Saturday. Stick with us all for your cold weather updates!

