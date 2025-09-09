Midday Update: Highway 20 hit-and-run sparks safety concerns, DeSantis launches Gun & Ammo Tax Holiday, & more

September 9th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Highway 20 hit-and-run sparks safety concerns. A 47-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run on Highway 20, the second fatal crash in just three months along the same stretch in Southwest Tallahassee. Local residents speak out and share what they are looking for to improve safety in the area.

Highway 20

2) Thomasville City Council approves new Downtown Entertainment District, alcohol ordinance. On Monday night, they approved to amend the current alcoholic beverage ordinance, creating regulations for the consumption of alcoholic beverages and outdoor dining on public property within the district.

Thomasville City Council approves new Downtown Entertainment District, alcohol ordinance

3) Jefferson County neighbors voice priorities at legislative delegation meeting. Local leaders emphasized the importance of community resources for successful governance.

Jefferson County neighbors voice priorities at legislative delegation meeting

4) Governor Ron DeSantis Launches Gun and Ammo Tax Holiday, Pushes for Open Carry Despite GOP Resistance. he move marks a new chapter in Florida’s gun policy, as the governor simultaneously pressed lawmakers to go further in weakening restrictions.

DeSantis launches Florida’s first gun and ammo tax holiday, renews push for open carry

5) Tuesday Forecast: Temperatures will top out in the mid-80s. Scattered showers are possible, specifically in the southeastern counties in the Big Bend. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: A mix of sun, clouds and rain (09/09/2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.