Midday Update: Heat Advisory issued, Grand Jury returns three first-degree murder indictments, and more

Tuesday, July 22nd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Tuesday Forecast: NWS Tallahassee has issued another heat advisory for a fourth day in a row. The advisory will be in place until 7:00 p.m. Highs will reach the upper 90s yet again with heat indices up to 111 degrees. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below:

First to Know Forecast: Showers and storms move into the area this afternoon with temperatures staying in the upper 90s

2) State attorney seeking death penalty for Daniel Spencer, grand jury indicts on first-degree murder charges. Daniel and Chloe Spencer were indicted by a grand jury on Friday on 4 counts, including first-degree murder for the death of their 5-year-old daughter, Melissa "Missy" Mogle.

3) Grand jury indicts 25-year-old on first-degree murder charges for death of child. Deric Young is accused of killing a one-year-old girl after police say that while he was playing with the child, he used both fists to hit her in the head, which documents say caused a hemorrhage.

4) 'We're going to be aggressive, outspoken': Ingoglia outlines CFO agenda. Blaise Ingoglia wasted no time making his presence felt as Florida’s new Chief Financial Officer. Just hours after being sworn in Monday, the former state senator and longtime conservative politician laid out an aggressive vision focused on taxpayer advocacy, government audits, and property tax relief.

5) Monticello’s main grocery store prepares for a big change. ALDI is set to take over the local Winn-Dixie in Monticello. Neighbors are raising questions about product variety, affordability, and community impact.

