Midday Update: Head Start services at risk, Making Miracles needs community support, and more

1) Head Start services in Florida at risk as government shutdown continues. The government shutdown has entered its third week. and may lead to the closure of Head Start services in the Big Bend region. Parents are preparing for impacts on early childhood education and meals.

2) Democrats push for meeting with Trump as government shutdown enters Day 22, but prospects for negotiations appear dim with Trump scheduled to depart for Asia in the coming days. The shutdown is now the second-longest in American history and appears headed toward record-breaking territory. The longest shutdown lasted 35 days during 2018-2019.

3) Non-profit serving unhoused mothers unable to open new home to meet increasing demand, in need of donations. Making Miracles is a program that helps unhoused mothers transition from homelessness into permanent housing. Right now, they're ready to accept five families in need.

4) FAMU Board of Trustees files motion to have lawsuit regarding FAMU President selection process dismissed. The motion filed earlier this month claims the plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of proof, and the fact that the complaint was filed four months ago makes the case questionable. The motion hasn't been ruled on.

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll stay in the low 80s today as we warm up during the afternoon hours. Temperatures will drop into the 40s for our evening lows. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has more details below.

