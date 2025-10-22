First To Know Weather - Very Dry Post Front (10-22-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — While it is a bit more humid to start the day, with morning lows around 10 degrees warmer than yesterday, we will be dropping into a drier and more pleasant range by the afternoon.

This change is due to a dry cold front pushing through. We will start off with more cloud cover, but the skies will clear by the afternoon as the front moves on. The air behind the front will bring morning lows consistently in the lower 50s to mid and upper 40s. Dew points will also drop to levels we have not seen since winter.

We are keeping an eye on Sunday and Monday for a potential new rainmaker. It is still a few days out, but another heavy rain event is possible. Stick with us for updates!

