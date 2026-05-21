Midday Update: Halftime Liquors Shooting Trial, Pushback on a proposed AI data center in Valdosta, and more

Thursday, May 21st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Thursday forecast.

1) Tamylon Williams & Joseph Walker on trial for deadly 2022 Half Time Liquors shooting. The two face multiple charges, including second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the October 29, 2022, shooting outside Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee.

Tamylon Williams & Joseph Walker on trial for 2022 Half Time Liquors shooting that killed one, injured several

2) Lowndes County residents continue to push back on proposed AI data center near Foxborough. A proposed 720-acre AI data center has become one of the most contentious issues in Lowndes County. Drawing packed town halls and an open letter to county commissioners.

Lowndes County residents continue to push back on proposed AI data center near Foxborough

3) Riley Elementary works to build on first 'B' school grade in 14 years with literacy push. Last year, the school earned its first "B" grade in 14 years. Now, educators say they are focused on maintaining that momentum.

Riley Elementary works to build on first 'B' school grade in 14 years with literacy push

4) 'If You Give a Child a Book' provides over 600 students with free books. Students at Riley Elementary selected 4 free books each through the annual Give a Child a Book campaign.

LENTHEUS CHANEY RILEY ELEMENTARY READING SCORES

5) U.S. charges Raúl Castro, five others with murder in 1996 aircraft shoot-down. Officials are accusing the 94-year-old brother of former Cuban leader Fidel Castro — and other former Cuban officials — of playing a role in the 1996 shoot-down of two Brothers to the Rescue aircraft.

U.S. charges Raul Castro, five others with murder in 1996 aircraft shoot-down

6) Thursday Forecast: Temperatures during midday will be in the upper 80s. Showers can start to develop, with most of the rain starting around 2:00 p.m. and ending around 9:00 p.m. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers Pick Up

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