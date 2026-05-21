First To Know Weather - Showers This Afternoon (5-21-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is warm and muggy again this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will start off mostly sunny, but the clouds do return through the midday.

Temperatures during midday will be in the upper 80s. Showers can start to develop, with most of the rain starting around 2pm and ending around 9pm. While thunder is possible, these should stay mostly just rain. Highs by the late afternoon will be in the low 90s.

This pattern will stick around through the weekend. In fact there is an increased chance of rain throughout Memorial Day Weekend, and spilling into next week. Have an indoor plan "b", but don't cancel those plan "a"s just yet.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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