Tamylon Williams & Joseph Walker on trial for deadly 2022 Half Time Liquors shooting

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tamylon Williams and Joseph Walker are on trial for the Half Time Liquors shooting that killed DeMario Murray.

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Tamylon Williams & Joseph Walker on trial for 2022 Half Time Liquors shooting that killed one, injured several

The two face multiple charges including second degree murder and attempted second degree murder in connection with the October 29, 2022, shooting outside Half Time Liquors in Tallahassee.

The State says Williams and Walker shot into a large crowd outside the store, killing Murray and injuring several others. The incident prompted a large law enforcement response.

The State showed body camera footage in court.

Williams was arrested the same night as the shooting at a gas station on North Monroe Street. Walker was arrested a few days later in November by the Quincy Police Department.

The State called witnesses and introduced evidence to connect Walker and Williams to the shooting, including highlighting the amount of gunfire at the scene.

"We were out on scene and there was an additional 40 millimeter casing and a live 40 millimeter bullet," said Sgt. Steven Keeler with Capitol Police.

"So on the left is a legend of all of the cartridge cases that were collected both from the northern and southern scenes," said Robert Shawn Yao, Director of Forensic Services with Tallahassee Police Department. "[The State] wanted all of the cartridge cases that were collected from the scene added to the scene itself."

The State also called a witness who was recently sentenced to 4 years in prison for possession of a firearm in connection with the incident.

"I heard a gunfight. I mean, I heard the gunshots. I was in the car. I never seen anything," said William Thomas, one of the State's witnesses.

The State characterized that witness as "hostile". Defense attorneys used his limited memory to their advantage.

Shelly Thomas, the defense attorney for Walker, asked Thomas if he could identify Walker.

SHELLY: Can you see him from where you're sitting?

WILLIAM: Yes, ma'am.

SHELLY: And you don't know him?

WILLIAM: I don't know him.

SHELLY: You weren't friends with him then and you're not friends with him now?

WILLIAM: No, ma'am. (1:47)

The State will present their final witnesses Thursday and then the Defense will present its case. We expect jurors to make their final decision in the days ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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