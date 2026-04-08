Midday Update: Global tensions driving up fuel and fertilizer costs for farmers, Iran ceasefire deal, and more

Wednesday, April 8th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Global tensions drive up fuel and fertilizer costs for Thomasville farmers. Fertilizer prices jumped 32% in one week, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as global tensions change operations for farmers in Thomasville. After that spike, local growers are exploring organic options to offset costs.

Global tensions drive up fuel and fertilizer costs for Thomasville farmers

2) Iran ceasefire doesn't halt Lebanon clashes; Israel pursues Hezbollah forces. An agreement was reached to open the Straight of Hormuz late Tuesday, but attacks in Iran and Gulf Arab countries resumed. Now people are questioning the deal.

Francisco Seco/AP A demonstrator holds a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei during a gathering after announcement of a two-week ceasefire with the United States and Israel, in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

3) "IT WAS JUST SCARY": Neighbor warns of recent scam that resulted in reversal of payment for truck. A local woman is speaking out after falling victim to a vehicle-selling scam on Facebook Marketplace, a crime police say is connected to a massive multi-state fraud ring.

"IT WAS JUST SCARY": Neighbor warns of recent scam that resulted in reversal of payment for truck

4) Wakulla Transportation and Big Bend Transit both look to serve Wakulla's transportation needs. Today, the Florida Commission for the Transportation Disadvantaged will pick between both companies to work as the sole Wakulla Community transportation service through 2031.

Wakulla Transportation and Big Bend Transit both look to serve Wakulla's transportation needs

5) GOP governors tout Florida growth, but Democrats say many families still feel squeezed. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott gathered in Miami on Tuesday to celebrate what they described as the economic rise of the “boom belt,” arguing that low-tax, pro-business policies in states like Florida and Texas are attracting companies, investment and new residents from elsewhere in the country.

WFTS

6) Wednesday forecast: Scattered showers are possible today as we get into the low to mid 70s. The wind gusts will once again reach 30 miles per hour. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Warmer Temperatures On The Way

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