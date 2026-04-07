"IT WAS JUST SCARY": Neighbor warns of recent scam that resulted in reversal of payment for truck

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — A local woman is speaking out after falling victim to a vehicle-selling scam on Facebook Marketplace, a crime police say is connected to a massive multi-state fraud ring.

Kendall Wainwright sold her truck on Facebook Marketplace to a buyer who appeared to pay off her loan through GM Financial. Wainwright received confirmation from GM Financial that the payment had been processed.

"We were told they were paid in full. So of course, the person purchasing the vehicle asked could they come pick it up on Saturday," said Wainwright. "They in turn, picked it up on Saturday, still showing paid in full, and the next Thursday, a week later. We got a call about five o'clock from GM Financial saying that the payment had been reversed, and had we turned the truck over to the person that purchased it that."

"You just don't think it would happen, and then it does, and you're trying to backtrack figure figuring out how to fix it," Wainwright said.

Wainwright immediately contacted the Live Oak Police Department. Investigators discovered the scam is part of a much larger scheme identified by the FBI in Tennessee.

"We learned that this is an organization of crime and fraud that is, at this point, they've traced over $6 million in loss across 18 different states, and over 20 indictments are pending," Captain Jason Rountree of the Live Oak Police Department said.

ABC 27's Maya Sargent asked Rountree if the local case is connected to the broader investigation.

"It is, yeah. There's good evidence and information that connects our stolen vehicle or the Wainwright's stolen vehicle to that organized fraud and those bad actors," Rountree said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Rountree shared ways people can protect themselves when buying or selling items online.

"One of the first things I would say in online marketplace selling or buying, look at the profiles. If the profile are relatively new, I would be very skeptical of the buyer. Do some research in the profile, friend the profiler, and see what their history is like," Rountree said.

He also advised keeping all communication on the platform where the item is being sold.

"When you're asked to move to a text now service or a texting service, that can be a red flag for fraud. Facebook Marketplace tracks those conversations, and law enforcement can go back and get that information. And then a lot of the measures that they actually took in this case, verify identification," Rountree said.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office recently issued a "Don't fall for the call" warning regarding similar scams affecting the area.

Law enforcement officials urge anyone who becomes a victim to report it immediately and get a case number from their local agency. They note it can take time to gather video evidence and financial information due to preservation and privacy laws.

ABC 27 has reached out to GM Financial for comment on this issue.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

