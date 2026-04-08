THOMAS COUNTY, GA — Thomasville farmers face rising fertilizer and fuel costs driven by global tensions. Local growers explore organic options to avoid raising prices.

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Global tensions drive up fuel and fertilizer costs for Thomasville farmers

Fertilizer prices jumped 32% in one week, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, as global tensions change operations for farmers in Thomasville.

According to the United Nations, about one-third of the world’s fertilizer shipped by sea passes through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route now threatened by tensions involving Iran.

Rusty Davis, Owner of Davis Produce at the Thomasville Farmers Market, said Spring is his busiest season. He can make up to 50 percent more in sales than any other time of year, but his costs are already climbing for fertilizers, fuel, and equipment.

"Everything is higher. When the petroleum price goes up, it drives everything up. I say at least a 40 to 50 percent increase in everything," Davis said.

ABC 27's Layan Abu Tarboush asked why farmers like Davis cannot just rely on local fertilizers.

"They've just got more minerals in their countries than we do here, like potash and urea," Davis said.

Aside from fertilizers, diesel and other fuel costs are adding pressure to farming operations. Davis said fuel is tied to nearly every step, from making fertilizer to running tractors and transporting crops.

"In our operation, we’ll probably burn $500 worth a day—but you take somebody farming 2,000 or 3,000 acres, that could go up to $5,000 to $7,500 a day," Davis said.

Farmers said it is not just the price that worries them, but future availability.

"Fuel is gonna be a big challenge to get if something don’t change in the United States pretty quick," Davis said.

Although these challenges are hitting South Georgia farmers hard, some see an opportunity. Scott Houston with EcoPro Agriculture provides organic fertilizer alternatives that are not affected by petroleum price spikes.

"Yes, so as petroleum-based fertilizers, for instance, continue to go up, it's always interesting to see if the alternatives from the organic side might be viable economically for large-scale growers. But, you know, we'll keep an eye on them to see how they compare," Houston said.

Davis said the last thing he wants is to raise prices for customers, especially when inflation and higher grocery costs are already squeezing household budgets.

"We're gonna try to stay the same price as we've been doing and just try to make more of it as far as quantity in the field to make up the difference and not really have to pass it on to the customer," Davis said.

Davis and his team are at the Thomasville Farmers Market on Smith Avenue, open every day from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Right now, they have plenty of fresh spring produce, plants, and flowers.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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