First To Know Weather - A New Warm Up On The Way

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — It is cool out there this morning with many in the mid to low 50s, with a few in the low 60s and upper 50s. The moisture is building, however slightly, which should be enough for a few scattered showers throughout the day.

The showers could pick up more around lunch time with the winds following suit. The gusts will once again reach 30 miles per hour. Both the showers and the wind will die down after the sun sets. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to low 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm into this weekend. We return to the above average 80s by Friday, and remain there through next week.

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