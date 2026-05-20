Midday Update: Georgia Primary Election Results, Man walking outline of U.S. stops in Wakulla, and more

Wednesday, May 20th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) AMERICA VOTES 2026: Georgia Primary Results. For races where a candidate doesn't get 50% of the vote, there will be a runoff on June 16th. To check on your voter registration for future elections, click here. For full election results, click here.

SCRIPPS NEWS

2) Bond community members gather to challenge crime myths and push for change in South Tallahassee. Members of Tallahassee’s Bond community gathered with county commissioners, the sheriff, and neighborhood leaders to challenge crime statistics.

Bond community members gather to challenge crime myths and push for change in South Tallahasse

3) Man walking outline of the U.S. makes stop in Wakulla County Tuesday. Jack Kadis started in North Carolina and has walked over 1,000 miles along the outline of the country. His adventure has gone viral on social media.

Man walking the outline of United States stops in Wakulla County

4) Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, and it will still be muggy. Scattered showers are possible. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Shower Chances Going Up

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