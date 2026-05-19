Bond community members gather to challenge crime myths and push for change in South Tallahassee

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — Members of Tallahassee’s Bond community gathered Monday night with county commissioners, the sheriff, church and neighborhood leaders, as well as local law enforcement, to challenge crime statistics they say misrepresent their neighborhood and to begin a broader conversation about reducing violence and improving quality of life.

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Bond community members gather to challenge crime myths and push for change in South Tallahasse

The group met inside Greater Mount Zion Church for what community leaders described as the first of many conversations focused on the Bond community in South Tallahassee.

Many neighbors have long believed Bond has the highest crime rate in the city, but officials at the meeting clarified that claim is a myth and said crime data surrounding the neighborhood is often misunderstood.

Community member Clarence Farmer said he believes several factors contribute to violence in the neighborhood.

"Some of the things that contribute to the violence is the economy, how things are going, and you know, not enough programs implemented in these areas to try to help and do things," Farmer said.

Bond residents said violence, poverty, and a lack of opportunity remain major concerns.

Community members also discussed housing compacts being placed in neighborhoods already struggling with poverty and economic hardship, arguing that those changes could contribute to crime and instability.

"You already know that they're already angry, you already know they are disenfranchised, and so when you put them together without resources, without funds, without proper medical help, we are creating a problem, and we are magnifying a problem that already exists," DK Richardson, community member, said.

Another major point of discussion centered on young people and the importance of creating opportunities, mentorship, and long-term programs aimed at preventing violence before it starts.

Officials said crime in the area has declined over the years, but warned that progress could quickly reverse without continued investment in youth and community support systems.

"We're sending problem children in the area in the schools, and when I say schools, I'm talking about all three of them. I'm talking about Pineview, I'm talking about Bond, I'm talking about Nims," Richardson said.

By the end of the meeting, community members were already discussing future gatherings and additional ways to keep residents, advocates, and law enforcement involved in the conversation.

Improving the Bond community, attendees said, will require not only collaboration between neighbors and law enforcement, but also continued investment to create a safer and more stable neighborhood for families in South Tallahassee.

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