First To Know Weather - Shower Chances Going Up

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — We are in the low to mid 70s and upper 60s again this morning. Skies will start off sunny, but the clouds will roll in for the afternoon.

By midday temperatures will be in the mid 80s, and of course it will still be muggy. Clouds will start to pick up their pace, and they could bring scattered showers with them. These will focus toward our west and central counties around 2 P.M. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 90s.

The chance for showers slowly build into this weekend. While it is too soon to say how much of the weekend will be affected, you may want to think about an indoor plan B. Just don't cancel those plan A's yet.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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