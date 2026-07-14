Midday Update: Gadsden County SRO arrested, Tallahassee annexation request spurs debate, & more

Tuesday, July 14th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Gadsden County High school resource officer arrested, charged with 6 felonies. Deputy Sédele Canidate was arrested on July 10th in Leon County on a warrant originating in Gadsden County. The charges include sexual battery by a law enforcement officer.

Gadsden County High School resource officer arrested, faces 6 felony charges

2) Tallahassee annexation proposal sparks growth debate in Leon County. The proposal would bring 5 parcels totaling more than 1,740 acres north of Gardner Road and west of North Meridian Road into the City of Tallahassee. The county is scheduled to take up the request on Tuesday afternoon.

Tallahassee annexation proposal for nearly 1,800 acres raises growth concerns in Leon County

3) Florida Democrats say 2026 momentum can break GOP supermajorities. After decisive statewide losses in 2022 and 2024, Democratic leaders on Monday outlined a path they say could break Republican supermajorities in the Florida Legislature.

Florida Democrats say 2026 momentum can break GOP supermajorities

4) Lowndes Co. fiscal budget approved: What it means for your tax dollars. The county's general operating budget has remained essentially unchanged since 2018 despite years of inflation, rapid population growth, and rising costs.

Lowndes County's fiscal budget is approved — here's what it means for your tax dollars

5) Tuesday Forecast: Rainy conditions around the area will continue this midday. The main concerns continue to be gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy downpours. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: More rounds of rainfall (7/14/2026)

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