Midday Update: Future workshop on COCA funding, LCSB approves NIL policy, K-9 grant, more

Wednesday, May 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Wednesday forecast.

1) Leon County set to hold workshop to discuss future of COCA funding, after hours of debate. Commissioners voted 5-1 to schedule this workshop next month to further discuss a proposal that could restructure how COCA receives and administers its grant funding. The decision comes after hours of discussion and public comment.

Leon County set to hold workshop to discuss future of COCA funding, after hours of debate

2) Leon County School Board approves NIL policy, K-9 grant, and leave changes. Board members unanimously approved advertising changes to the district's annual leave policy for exempt employees. Under the proposal, exempt employees would receive 8 hours of annual leave upfront each July 1, along with 14 additional hours of leave each month, for a total of up to 176 hours of annual leave each contract or fiscal year.

Leon County School Board approves NIL policy, K-9 grant, and leave changes

3) Charges dropped against one suspect, upgraded against another in FSU linebacker shooting case. According to court records, Jayden Bodison is no longer facing charges in connection with the shooting involving Florida State University linebacker Ethan Pritchard after prosecutors dropped three counts of attempted murder and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle against him. According to court documents, investigators reviewed video evidence and determined Bodison had been misidentified in the case.

Tatyana Purifoy

4) Florida lawmakers return for budget special session with July 1 deadline looming. The House and Senate gaveled in on Tuesday with broad agreement on major spending areas, including health care, education, and transportation. But legislative leaders still have a major divide to close: a roughly $1.4 billion gap between the House’s lower-spending plan and the Senate’s higher number.

Florida lawmakers return for budget special session with July 1 deadline looming

5) Wednesday Forecast: We'll get into the low to mid 80s by the late afternoon. Skies will be clear by late afternoon into the evening hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Changes come for the second half of the week

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