First To Know Weather - Warming Up For The Next Half Of The Week

TALLAHASSEE, WTXL. — It is cooler out there in the low to mid 60s, and even some 50s. Skies will be mostly cloudy as the sun rises, but the clouds will clear up through the day, becoming much sunnier by the late afternoon and evening.

While this morning will be more comfortable, the mugginess will be back through the afternoon. Temperatures this midday will be in the low to mid 70s, climbing to the low to mid 80s by the late afternoon.

We will be drying up these next few days, meaning sunnier skies and lower humidity. Instead of cooling off like we usually do with a cold front, we will be warming up. The air that is circulating into our area, is not cool enough to drop our temperatures. Instead the sun will cook us up, and a high pressure ridge will help keep us warm, bringing us into the 90s.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.