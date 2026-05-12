Leon County School Board to vote on school safety funding and NIL policy for student athletes

SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — The Leon County School Board is taking up several high-impact items on Tuesday, including school safety funding and new rules for student athletes.

One of the major items on the agenda is a Florida Safe Schools Canine Grant that would help fund the district's firearm detection K-9 program.

The state grant provides more than $113,000 for K-9 Tango, a firearm detection dog used through the district's partnership with the Leon County Sheriff's Office. District documents say the program is designed to help detect firearms, respond to active assailant threats, and create a safer learning environment for students and staff.

Board members are also expected to vote on a new name, image, and likeness policy for student-athletes. The policy would formally allow students to profit from their personal brand through NIL agreements while placing limits on certain types of endorsements.

Under the policy, students would be prohibited from NIL deals involving alcohol, tobacco, vaping, gambling, weapons, or political and social activism. The policy also prevents students from using school logos, mascots, or uniforms in NIL activities without district approval.

ABC 27 will continue following the discussion and report on what action board members take.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.