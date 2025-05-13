Midday Update: FSU suspected shooter in court, Florida possible government shutdown, and more

Tuesday, May 13th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Phoenix Ikner, the suspected Florida State shooter, makes his first court appearanceTuesday morning. Ikner is being held on no bond at the Wakulla County Detention Facility. On Monday, he was released from the hospital. He facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

2)Campus visits, final interviews for FAMU presidential finalists begin. Rondall Allen was the first to visit Monday. He'll be followed by Gerald Hector, Marva Johnson, and FAMU COO Donald Palm.

3) DeSantis dismisses summit as budget crisis deepens in Tallahassee. Florida could face a state government shutdown for the first time in recent history if lawmakers fail to strike a budget deal before the new fiscal year begins on July 1.

4) Dow leaps 1,100 points and S&P 500 rallies 3.3% following a 90-day truce in the US-China trade war.Analysts warned conditions could still quickly change, as has so often happened in President Trump's trade wars.

5) Tuesday's Forecast:Temperatures stay mild, as spot shower chances stick around. No severe weather is expected. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

