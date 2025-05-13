Rain chances fall but heat rises as highs jump into the 90s this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A spotty shower is possible across our neighborhoods late Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, but no severe weather is expected.

By midweek, we’re trading in the umbrellas for sunscreen and water bottles—sunshine makes a big comeback, and so does the heat!

Temperatures soar into the 90s starting Wednesday, with many of us hitting that 90° mark midweek and climbing into the mid-90s by the weekend.

It’s going to be a hot stretch!

Once Tuesday's brief rain chance end, we’re looking at a mainly dry and sunny pattern through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Only a few high-altitude, wispy clouds (cirrus) are expected.

Time to get back to watering those gardens—and maybe plan some extra time in the shade!

