TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Wednesday, November 25th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Immigrant rights groups defend Tallahassee's legal right to exit 287(g) agreement with ICE, cite statute. The Tallahassee Immigrant Rights Alliance says it stands behind the city and argues Florida Statute 908.11 gives it a legal right to exit its 287(g) agreement, despite warnings from state leaders.

Immigrant rights groups defend Tallahassee's legal right to exit 287(g) agreement with ICE, cite statute

2) Florida State hires Glenn Schumann as new head football coach, bringing championship pedigree. He comes to Tallahassee after nearly two decades working alongside Nick Saban and Kirby Smart. He's been a part of six national championships — but he's never been a head coach.

Florida State hires Glenn Schumann as new head football coach, bringing championship pedigree

3) An unclassified CIA system was breached in a cyberattack, AP source says. The breach did not involve any classified information and the issue has been resolved, the source said.

CIA systems breached in cyberattack

4) Wednesday Forecast: Scattered showers are possible during the afternoon hours, with the heaviest pours expected during evening to overnight hours. As for temps, we'll be about the same in the mid-50s to low 60s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has details below.

First To Know Weather - Showers Impact Thanksgiving Travel (11-25-2026)

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