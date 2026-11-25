TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the low 60s and mid 50s this morning, and temperatures wont change much by the afternoon. Highs this afternoon will be about the same in the low 60s and mid 50s.

Clouds and showers will keep temperatures suppressed with the moisture holding onto whatever warmth we have. You'll want to consider some rain jackets as the showers will roll through in scattered waves throughout the day. The rain is expected to be the heaviest this evening and overnight into Thanksgiving.

The earlier the better for your travel locally, but the heavy rain lasts all day through central and south Florida. This increases the flooding in areas that have already been hit hard. If you are traveling north through Georgia, the rain chances will follow you.

Once the sun rises tomorrow the rain chances will drop dramatically, leaving Thanksgiving itself chilly, but dry.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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