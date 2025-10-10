Midday Update: FSU player Ethan Pritchard released from TMH, Teen faces felonies for I-10 shooting, & more

October 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) FSU linebacker out of the hospital, moves to rehab facility following shooting, while suspects appear in court. Ethan Pritchard was shot on August 31st, and after a long and challenging recovery, he's now headed to rehab in Jacksonville to continue healing.

2) NEW DETAILS: Teen charged with multiple felonies for I-10 shooting incident. 17-year-old Jakhari Williams faces eight felony charges, including attempted murder, for a highway shooting. The shooting incident happened on October 3rd on I-10, injuring multiple victims and shutting down the highway.

3) Savannah Bananas to kick off 2026 Banana Ball Tour at Dick Howser Stadium, Doak Campbell Stadium. The Savannah Bananas, a baseball team called "the greatest show in sports," will kick off their new Banana Ball Championship League in February at FSU's Dick Howser Stadium. The Bananas will cap off the 3-day event by facing the Texas Tailgaters in Doak Campbell Stadium on February 28th.

4) Weekend Forecast: Cooler temperatures are here, and we're finally feeling fall-like again. Mornings will be cool, hanging out in the upper 50s to low 60s, and things will warm up to the 80s by afternoon hours. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - There Is A Noticeable Difference (10-10-2025)

