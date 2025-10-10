First To Know Weather - There Is A Noticeable Difference (10-10-2025)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — The changes are here, and you can really feel that noticeable difference.

Mornings will stay crisp and cool, and even the afternoons are getting their fair share of this cool down. Winds will remain steady through the morning and into tomorrow, really adding to the coolness we will all feel. Gusts could reach up to around 25 mph, with sustained winds around 10–15 mph.

A high pressure ridge is expected to set in by late next week. This means afternoon temperatures could warm back above average. With dry air still in place, morning lows may remain in the upper 50s to low 60s. So, while we will start the day feeling like fall, we could end it feeling more like summer.

