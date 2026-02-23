Midday Update: Freezing temperatures return, Funeral services announced for fallen Hahira officer, and more

Monday, February 23rd: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Funeral services announced for fallen Hahira officer. Family, loved ones, and the Hahira community will gather on Sunday, March 1, to honor the life of Officer Caleb Abney, who died during a traffic stop on I-75 last week. A private service will be held on Thursday, February 26th.

Lowndes County Fire Rescue Hahira officer Caleb Abney killed during overnight crash

2) Men's mental health event in Tallahassee offers resources, support, and community Sunday. Over the weekend, local men gathered for “Maintaining MoMENtum,” an event focused on breaking stigma, building community, and providing practical mental health support. Attendees shared their experiences, learned coping strategies, and emphasized why doing the work matters for themselves and the people around them.

Tallahassee men's mental health event brought men together to talk mental health and build community

3) FSU's National MagLab inspires future scientists during annual open house event Saturday. 8,000 visitors explored cutting-edge scientific equipment usually reserved for scientists.

FSU's National MagLab inspires future scientists at family open house event

4) Monday Forecast: Following a very warm week, we'll now have a very cold week. We'll get down to freezing temps over the next couple of days. We'll only get into the upper 40s to low 50s for highs today. Cold weather shelters are available to those in need. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - The Cold Returns (2-23-2026)

