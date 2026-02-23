First To Know Weather - The Cold Is Back (2-23-2026)

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — After record breaking temperatures capped off last week, we are starting this week with well below average temperatures. In fact we are in a Cold Weather Advisory until 9 A.M. this morning. Temperatures are in the low 40s to upper 30s. Strong gusts are around 25+ mph, so we will be feeling in the low 30s and 20s throughout most of the morning.

While the sun will be shining all day, we wont really be warming up much for this afternoon. Highs will only be in the low 50s and upper 40s. The winds will die down in the evening, but they will still make us feel colder through the late afternoon.

That is not all, we are in a freeze watch for tonight. We will likely see this become a warning by this afternoon or evening. Make sure you are prepared for the cold, and remember to protect the 4 P's: People, Pets, Plants, and Pipes.

