Funeral services announced for fallen Hahira police officer

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — Family, loved ones, and the Hahira community will gather on Sunday, March 1 to honor the life of a police officer who died during a traffic stop on I-75 last week.

The Georgia State Patrol says Hahira police officer Caleb Abney pulled over a driver on I-75 near mile marker 31. They say another person driving a Chevrolet Camaro was speeding down the interstate at the time and hit Abney's patrol vehicle. Abney and the Camaro driver later died.

An obituary from Purvis Funeral Home shares more information about Abney's life and how his family and loved ones plan to honor him in the coming days.

The obituary says Abney's family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. at Purvis Funeral Home, which is located on 207 E. Mitchell Street in Adel.

A funeral service will take place the following Sunday, March 1 at Lowndes High School at 2 p.m.

The obituary says Abney was 26 years old, born at an U.S. Air Force base in Dayton, Ohio. His mother was a nurse with the Air Force, and the family eventually moved to Moody Air Force base in Valdosta before putting down roots there.

Abney graduated from Lowndes County High School in 2018.

The obituary says Abney met his fiancée Jordan Hicks in 2022. They were engaged to be married this April. The couple had already bought a house.

Before serving as a Hahira Police officer, Abney served with Lowndes County Fire Rescue. The obituary says Abney "had a heart for public service," adding:

"In his short tenure as a Hahira, Georgia Police Officer, Caleb, because of his cheerful personality, had the ability to make people feel “OK” when he gave them a ticket."

The Hahira Police Department said Abney served with "honor, courage, and unwavering dedication" in a Facebook post Thursday.

State lawmakers in Georgia also held a moment of silence at the Capitol to honor Abney's service.

The Georgia State Patrol is leading the investigation into the I-75 crash.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

