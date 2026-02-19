BREAKING UPDATE: 2 killed, including Hahira Police Officer during traffic stop, per Georgia State Patrol

UPDATE:

11:45 a.m.

Georiga State Patrol has provided information surrounding the death of a Hahira Police officer. They said he died just after midnight when a vehicle hit his patrol car while he was conducting a traffic stop on I-75 in Lowndes County. The crash happened at mile marker 31 on I-75 north.

GSP says the officer was inside his patrol car with his emergency equipment activated when a Chevrolet Camaro traveling northbound failed to maintain its lane and moved onto the shoulder, rear-ending the patrol car, which then collided with the Nissan from the initial stop. All three vehicles came to rest off the roadway.

GSP says the officer was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet also died from injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead at South Georgia Medical Center.

The Georgia State Patrol's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for Troop H responded to assist with the investigation.

Next of kin has been notified for the fallen officer.

No additional information is available at this time as the investigation continues.

Original:

A Hahira Police Department officer has passed away on Thursday, according to a Facebook post by the Valdosta Police Department.

We're reaching out to gather more information as to what happened. We have a crew on the way to Hahira.

In the social media post, Valdosta PD said their thoughts and prayers are with the Hahira Police Chief Stryde Jones, the department, and the officer's family during this difficult time.

This is a developing story.

