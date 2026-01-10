Cold weather shelters to open Sunday and Monday as temperatures drop

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Local governments and community partners will open overnight cold weather shelters on Sunday, January 11th, and Monday, January 12th, to help anyone in need of a warm place to stay as temperatures drop.

Shelter locations by household type

The release states people needing shelter must report to specific locations based on their household composition between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. for intake:



Single adults (18 and over): The Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal Way

The Kearney Center at 2650 Municipal Way Families (at least one adult and child): HOPE Community at 2729 West Pensacola Street

HOPE Community at 2729 West Pensacola Street Youth (ages 10-17): CCYS at 2407 Roberts Avenue, with a hotline number at 850-576-6000

Transportation assistance available

The release goes on to say those needing help accessing Star Metro transportation can contact the Street Outreach Coordinator at 850-759-1895 via call or text, or email outreach@bigbendcoc.org.

Officials remind residents to be mindful of Star Metro service times, which are limited on weekends.

Additional resources and information

For more information about cold night shelter planning, contact the Big Bend Continuum of Care Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 850-792-5015. For after-hours or weekend assistance, call the CESC/Kearney Center at 850-792-9000.

