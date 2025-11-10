Midday Update: Freeze Warning in effect tonight, Bainbridge’s New Mayor makes history, and more

November 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday forecast: We'll be in a freeze warning tonight. Temperatures will be normal during the afternoon hours—warming up to 74, but come nighttime, temps will fall into the 30s and in South Georgia, the 20s. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has all the details below. Cold Weather Shelters are also opening for those in need. For those details, click here.

2) Shutdown bill clears Senate hurdle; House Democrats push back over ACA subsidies. The bipartisan compromise between centrist Democrats and Republicans funds much of the government through January 30, 2026, ensures backpay for federal employees, and reverses recent mass layoffs. The measure also secures funding for certain programs, including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or food stamps.

3) FHP: Wet roads may have contributed to deadly Gadsden County crash. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened around 4:00 p.m. Sunday. They say wet roads and heavy rain may have played a factor in the crash. The woman was headed west on I-10 near mile marker 167. Troopers say she ran off the road and hit a tree. She died at the scene.

4) Sylvia Washington makes history as Bainbridge’s first Black and first woman mayor. Washington succeeds Edward Reynolds, who served as mayor since 2010 through four consecutive terms. Her top priorities include hiring a full-time grant writer, addressing homelessness, and creating youth job opportunities.

5) AP: Clemson gets 24-10 win over Florida State for first home victory in 2 months. The Seminoles need to defeat Virginia Tech, North Carolina State or Florida to qualify for the postseason after missing out last year. Florida State returns home this weekend to face Virginia Tech on Saturday night.

