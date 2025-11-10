First To Know Weather - A Freeze Is On The Way

TALLAHASSEE, FL. — We are cold and getting colder — especially tonight and tomorrow night.

This morning won't be anything unusual temperature-wise. We are in the mid to low 40s, which is not far from where we were last week. Winds, however, are very different. After yesterday’s cold front passed, winds have picked up, with gusts approaching 30 mph throughout the day before dying off tonight. This can push the wind chill this morning into the 30s.

This afternoon’s highs will be quite different from normal. The average for this time of year is around 74 degrees, but today and tomorrow we will only reach the mid to low 50s. A 20 degree drop from average, and close to (if not matching) the record coldest high for today which was 54 set in 1941.

The bigger story is the freeze expected overnight tonight and into Wednesday morning. South Georgia will dip well into the 20s, with a few spots in northern Florida seeing similar temperatures. We will stay around freezing again tomorrow night before warming back up by Thursday as high pressure brings in more warmth from the tropics.

Emergency shelters will be opening to ensure everyone stays safe and warm. Click here to see a list of shelters.

