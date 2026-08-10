Midday Update: Free rides to the polls in Tallahassee, New food additives and ingredients proposal, and more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Monday, August 10th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Vote by Bus program offers free rides to polls in South Tallahassee communities. The program serves the Jack McLean, Columbia Gardens, and Jake Gaither communities, aiming to remove transportation as a barrier for voters who don't have a car, have limited access to transportation, or can't drive.

Vote by Bus program offers free rides to polls in South Tallahassee communities

2) Lively Tech students offer free back-to-school haircuts at Griffin Middle. The event aims to take the cost of a haircut off parents' plates while giving barbering students hands-on, real-world experience.

Free back-to-school haircuts offered at Griffin Middle School

3) At least 20 dead after powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake strikes Colombia. The epicenter was in San Jose Del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 people in the Choco region about 250 miles (400 kilometers) west of Bogota, the U.S. Geological Survey and Colombia’s counterpart reported.

Numerous deaths reported after 7.4 earthquake strikes Colombia

4) Trump officials propose new scrutiny of food additives and ingredients. The proposal would change a decades-old policy that advocates have called a regulatory loophole, blaming it for allowing thousands of unvetted ingredients into the U.S. food supply.

Shutterstock.com/monticello Fast food leftovers in a pile.

5) Monday Forecast: By midday, we will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, and we should stay there for most of the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Very Hot This Week

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