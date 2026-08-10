First To Know Weather - A Hot Week In Store

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — We are starting off in the mid to low 70s this morning with a mix of sun and clouds. More clouds will build into the afternoon with an isolated thundershower possible.

By midday we will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, and we should stay there for most of the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers can pop up around 1 P.M., and they will last off and on until around 6 P.M. The chances of rain drop these next few days as high pressure takes over, but still the mugginess will remain.

We are keeping an eye on some areas in the tropics. One of which can become our next Tropical Depression by the second half of the week. As of now these will not effect the United States.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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