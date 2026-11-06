Midday Update: Former officials in Gadsden Co. face charges, Tallahassee reshapes city commission, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Friday, November 6th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Four former officials in Gadsden County face charges after a student's abuse disclosure went unreported. Arrest affidavits say two former school administrators and two law enforcement officers never reported a student's disclosure to Florida's child abuse hotline.

Four former officials in Gadsden County face charges after a student's abuse disclosure went unreported

2) Mayor-elect and commissioners outline goals as Tallahassee's reshaped city commission prepares to serve. Mayor-elect Jeremy Matlow and commissioner-elect Dianne Williams-Cox share the goals driving them as the reshaped commission prepares to take its seats.

Mayor-elect and commissioners outline goals as Tallahassee's reshaped city commission prepares to serve

3) New Decatur County commissioner wants more transparency, new ways to reach District One neighbors. The county commission's Facebook page hasn't posted since 2018. Incoming Commissioner Yvena Merritt wants to change that with regular social media video updates and earlier agendas.

New Decatur County commissioner wants more transparency, new ways to reach District One neighbors

4) New building shapes could help Florida homes withstand hurricane-force winds, FAMU-FSU researchers find. FAMU-FSU College of Engineering researchers used 3D-printed models and a wind tunnel to find wave-shaped roofs and walls cut peak wind pressures by as much as 60% near certain corners.

New building shapes could help Florida homes withstand hurricane-force winds, FAMU-FSU researchers find

5) Who will lead Congress? Leadership battles take center stage after midterms. Who will lead Congress? Leadership battles take center stage after midterms.

Who will lead Congress? Leadership battles take center stage after midterms

6) Weekend Forecast: Cooler weather is finally returning this weekend. We'll be in the mid-70s with plenty of sunshine and much drier air. First to Know Meteorologist Jillian Preite has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: A cooler and brighter weekend ahead (11/6/2026)

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