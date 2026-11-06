A cooler and brighter weekend ahead

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Changes are on the way! A cold front is on its approach and will move through the area Friday.

Ahead of it, we will hang on to the cloud cover and a few showers throughout the day. Dew point temperatures will also remain in the 70s, so expect those muggy conditions yet again. Highs Friday afternoon will go back into the low 80s.

But, we will start to see the changes as early as Friday evening. The clouds will start to clear and the temperatures will drop.

Temperatures overnight will get down into the 50s!

Throughout the weekend, highs will sit comfortably in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine and much drier air.

We will hang on to these conditions for a majority of the week next week with the only changes being a few more clouds and spotty showers at most come midweek.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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