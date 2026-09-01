Midday Update: FDOT revokes Flock camera permits, Leon County court computer failure, & more

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Tuesday, September 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Florida Department of Transportation revokes permits for automated license plate readers. FDOT is also blocking future requests, citing privacy concerns, reports of misuse and what it calls surveillance schemes. The Leon County Sheriff's Office immediately suspended its use of the technology.

Leon County sheriff suspends license plate recognition technology pending more oversight

2) Leon County court computer failure affected more than 1,200 records in 89 seconds. Court officials are still verifying records and closing erroneous cases, including "ghost cases" that appeared on people's records but do not actually exist.

Leon County court computer failure affected more than 1,200 records in 89 seconds

3) Bainbridge City Council sets 2026 millage rate, cutting property taxes by 52% for property owners. The council approved a new millage rate of 2.178 mills, down from 4.721, with savings offset by a one-cent sales tax known as FLOST.

Bainbridge city council sets 2026 millage rate, cutting property taxes by 52% for property owners

4) Gov. DeSantis, Byron Donalds plan Tampa reunion as Democrats navigate socialism split. Florida's primary winners are working to turn former rivals into fall allies, with Republicans and Democrats launching separate unity efforts as the November general election comes into focus.

Gov. DeSantis, Byron Donalds plan Tampa reunion as Democrats navigate socialism split.

5) Trump meets with oil executives at White House in push to lower gas prices. The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.10 as the president faces pressure to act on affordability.

Trump to meet with oil executives hoping to lower gas prices

6) Tuesday Forecast: Highs will be in the low to mid 90s by the late afternoon. High pressure to our north will maintain the drier pattern for now, but it is breaking. Meteorologist Ryan Gold has the details below.

First To Know Weather - Rain chances are going up (9-1-2026)

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