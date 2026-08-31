Leon County sheriff suspends license plate recognition technology pending more oversight

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office has immediately suspended its use of automated license plate recognition technology while awaiting stronger oversight measures, Sheriff Walt McNeil announced Monday.

The decision comes after Sheriff McNeil formally requested that the Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies establish new accreditation standards. These proposed standards would require agencies using license plate recognition technology to regularly audit their systems and publicly report their findings.

"License plate recognition technology has proven to be a valuable law enforcement tool, helping investigators solve crimes, locate missing and endangered persons, recover stolen vehicles and identify suspects who might otherwise be difficult to find," Sheriff McNeil said in a statement.

However, McNeil emphasized that the technology's benefits don't override the need for proper safeguards.

"The value of this technology does not eliminate our responsibility to ensure it is used appropriately and with strong safeguards in place," he said. "Until additional oversight and accountability measures are established, I believe suspending our use of this technology is the responsible course of action."

The sheriff stressed the importance of maintaining public confidence alongside public safety efforts.

"Public safety and public trust must go hand in hand," McNeil stated.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said it will continue collaborating with accreditation partners and monitoring the development of standards and guidance regarding appropriate use, auditing and oversight of license plate recognition technology.

The suspension takes effect immediately and will remain in place until further oversight measures are established by law enforcement accrediting bodies.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.